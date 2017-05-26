Luciano Almirón en varones y Alexia Ramat en mujeres, se quedaron con el primer puesto de la competencia.
Luciano Almirón con un registro de 31’ se adjudicó la cuarta edición de la Carera Diario EL HERALDO que bajo intensa lluvia se realizó en la tarde de hoy con largada a las 16 y un total de más de 600 inscriptos.
Luciano, el hijo de la leyenda, Alcides Almirón, varias veces ganador del Maratón de Reyes, corrió con intensidad los 10 kilómetros y estableció un buen registro en día sumamente difícil para correr. En segundo lugar llegó Nahuel Bordón y el tercer escalón del podio lo ocupó Carlos Alberto Guerrero en un trío netamente concordiense.
En mujeres el triunfo le correspondió a la concordiense Alexia Ramat, en tanto que en los 5 kilómetros el triunfo fue Tomás Ayala seguido por Jorge Mendieta y en tercer lugar William Ferreyra. Por su parte en mujeres la victoria fue para la siempre vigente, Lilian Cebrian.
El heraldo
Almiron que bueno lástima enero cargo de coordinador del ente de carnaval se quedó atrás jiji .Pero no es lo suyo obvio cada zapato con su ….