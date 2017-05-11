La Secretaría de Desarrollo Humano, Salud y Ambiente de la Municipalidad de Concordia informa que este jueves 11 de mayo se realizará el Curso de Preparación Pre y Post Natal hasta el 1° año de vida del niño y RCP (reanimación cardio pulmonar) para padres.
El curso, organizado por la Dirección de Atención Primaria, se realizará en la sede de la Secretaría de Desarrollo Humano y Salud, en calle Roque Sáenz Peña 229, en el horario de 16 a 19 hs.
El curso incluye Taller de RCP para padres. Guía de Prestaciones para los controles adecuados en el Centro de Salud más próximo a su domicilio.
