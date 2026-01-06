Order Food Online

Pizzas
Margherita
Margherita

Mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Medium
$ 6,00
Large
$ 8,00
Marinara
Marinara

Garlic, tomato and parsley.

Medium
$ 5,00
Large
$ 7,00
Mediterranean
Mediterranean

Black olives, red onion, tomato and oregano.

Medium
$ 5,50
Large
$ 7,50
Bufala
Bufala

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Medium
$ 8,00
Large
$ 10,00
Ham & Stracciatella
Ham & Stracciatella

Raw ham, burrata, milk cream and orange oil.

Medium
$ 12,00
Large
$ 14,00
'Nduja
'Nduja

'Nduja, milk cream, tomato and parsley.

Medium
$ 7,50
Large
$ 9,50
Appetizers
Chicken Legs
Chicken Legs

Fried chicken legs with dipping sauces.

 
$ 5,00
Chickpea Croquettes and Shrimp
Chickpea Croquettes and Shrimp

Chickpea croquettes and shrimp served with soy sauce, mustard, mayo and cocktail sauce.

 
$ 5,50
Zucchini Flowers
Zucchini Flowers

Fried zucchini flowers in batter with vegetable oil.

 
$ 4,50
Dessert
Yarrow Strawberries and Chantilly
Yarrow Strawberries and Chantilly

Puff pastry with strawberries and chantilly cream.

 
$ 4,00
Chocolate Cake and Raspberries
Chocolate Cake and Raspberries

Chocolate cake with raspberries and powdered sugar.

 
$ 4,00
Cheesecake
Cheesecake

Creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust and topping.

Chocolate
$ 4,00
Strawberry
$ 4,00
Caramel
$ 4,00
Beverages
Still Water 50cl
 
$ 1,50
Sparkling Water 50cl
 
$ 1,50
Coca Cola 45cl
 
$ 2,50
Fanta 45cl
 
$ 2,50
Order Now
Cereals containing gluten
Crustaceans
Eggs
Fish
Peanuts
Soy
Milk
Nuts
Celery
Mustard
Sesame
Sulphur dioxide and sulphites
Lupins
Molluscs
Spicy
Vegetarian
